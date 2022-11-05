India’s First Voter Shyam Saran Negi Dies At 106, Two Days After Voting For Himachal Assembly Polls

India’s first voter Shyam Saran Negi passed away at the age of 106 today. On Wednesday, Negi had cast his postal ballot on November 2 for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh assembly elections.

Kinnaur: Shyam Saran Negi, the first voter of independent India passed away on Saturday at the age of 106 at his native place in Kinnaur. He had cast his postal ballot on November 2 for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh assembly elections. He had voted in this assembly polls via postal ballot on Wednesday. This was for first time that he didn’t vote at polling booth, which he has been doing for last 35 times. As per reports, the 106-year-old was unwell at the time.

Deputy Commissioner, Kinnaur Abid Hussain said Negi would be cremated with full honours at his village in Kalpa.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur expressed his grief on the demise of the 106-year-old. “Saddened to hear the news of the demise of Shyam Saran Negi Ji, the first voter of independent India and who belonged to Kinnaur,” the CM tweeted.

Know About Shyam Saran Negi

Born on July 1, 1917, Negi had retired as a schoolteacher in Kalpa in 1975.

In 1951, Negi was a member of the polling team and vividly remembers that he cast his first vote in Shonthong polling station and his polling party had to trek long distances to conduct polling in Purvani – Ribba – Moarang – Nesong over a period of 10 days.

Negi who has been a witness to the transitions that election process went through. Gtarting from putting the stamp on ballot paper to EVM to VVPAT, he has never missed his duty as a citizen of India.

He has voted in all Panchayat, assembly and parliament elections. Till now, he had cast his vote in all the elections at the booth.

In 2014, Himachal Pradesh State Election Commission appointed him as the brand ambassador to create awareness among young voters to participate in the electoral system.

Negi grabbed the limelight globally after Google created a video of him for its #PledgeToVote campaign during 2014 parliamentary elections.

Shyam Saran Negi, in his last message had motivated the youth to vote by telling them about the value of every single vote.

He had said that after lot of efforts country got freedom from slavery and every election is like a religious festival so people should vote religiously so that good people are elected.