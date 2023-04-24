Home

News

India

India’s First Water Metro To Be Launched In Kochi Tomorrow: Check Fares, Routes, Timings

India’s First Water Metro To Be Launched In Kochi Tomorrow: Check Fares, Routes, Timings

Kerala Water Metro: The long-awaited project will provide safe, affordable, and pocket-friendly travel experience for people in and around Kochi and also boost tourism.

Kerala Water Metro: In the first phase, the Kerala Water Metro will sail with eight electric-hybrid boats on two routes, High Court to Vypin and Vyttila to Kakkanad.

Kerala Water Metro Latest Update: India on April 25 that is Tuesday will get its first water metro and it will be launched in Kerala’s Kochi district by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the Kochi Water Metro will bring a major revolution in the water transport sector in the state and will boost the state’s tourism.

The long-awaited project will provide safe, affordable, and pocket-friendly travel experience for people in and around Kochi and also boost tourism.

You may like to read

Kerala Water Metro: Ticket Fare and Routes

In the first phase, the Kerala Water Metro will sail with eight electric-hybrid boats on two routes, High Court to Vypin and Vyttila to Kakkanad.

The one way ticket fare for the High Court to Vypin route has been pegged at Rs 20. The fare for Vyttila to the Kakkanad route will be Rs 30.

Apart from single-journey tickets, Kochi Water Metro will also have weekly, monthly, and quarterly passes.

The passengers can also avail inaugural offer and get discounts for their purchase of various trip passes.

For the passengers, a weekly trip pass with 12 trips will cost Rs 180 while the monthly trip passes valid for 30 days with 50 trips will cost Rs 600. Moreover, the quarterly pass will cost Rs 1,500 and passengers will be able to avail 150 trips within a period of 90 days. Mobile QR tickets can be booked through the Kochi One app.

Kerala Water Metro: Timing

Loknath Behera, MD of Kochi Water Metro Limited and Kochi Metro Rail Ltd, said the first route, High Court to Vypin will start operations on April 26 at 7 AM and the second route, Vyttila to Kakkanad will start from April 27 at 7 am.

Kerala Water Metro: Key Things to Know

Manufactured by Cochin Shipyard Limited, the Kerala Water Metro project will start with eight electric hybrid boats.

project will start with eight electric hybrid boats. The Kerala Water Metro will connect 10 islands, in and around the port city.

will connect 10 islands, in and around the port city. The Kerala Water Metro will run with Lithium Titanite Spinel batteries.

will run with Lithium Titanite Spinel batteries. The Kerala Water Metro will have air-conditioned boats with wide windows that will offer an exotic view of the backwaters.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.