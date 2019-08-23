New Delhi: In a bid to revive the automobile sector, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced that all BS-4 vehicles purchased up to March 2020 will remain operational for their entire period of registration.

Earlier, the government had advised that no BS4 vehicles should be sold after June 30, 2020, and a grace period of three months should be granted to ensure manufacturers can sell all car produced before April 1, 2020.

Sitharaman, talking about the economic slowdown and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, said that the current projected global GDP growth is of about 3.2 % and probably is going to be even revised downwards.

“The growth rate, still in comparison to many countries is high and if anything even in comparison to the US and China, our growth rate is higher than everybody else,” said the Finance Minister.

She said that the volatile situation has developed in global trade as a result of the US-China trade war and currency devaluation.

Sitharaman also clarified on issue of CSR violations saying it will not be treated as a criminal offence but as civil liabilities.

“On or after 1st October 2019 all the Income-tax orders, notices, summons, letters, etc shall be issued through a centralised computer system,” said Sitharaman.

According to Sitharaman, the decision of banks to pass on any rate cut through MCLR reduction to benefit all borrowers will result in reduced EMIs for housing loans, vehicles & other retail loans, by directly linking repo rates to the interest rates.