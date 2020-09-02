New Delhi: In its latest digital strike, the Central government on Wednesday banned PUBG, 118 other mobile applications which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of the country. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Removed From Google Play Store, App Store After Govt Ban in India

Issuing a statement, Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said it has received many complaints from various sources about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms.

The ministry said that the compilation of these data its mining and profiling by elements are hostile to national security and defence of India. "It is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures," it said.

The Centre further added that the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, Ministry of Home Affairs have sent an exhaustive recommendation for blocking these malicious apps. The Ministry also said the move has been taken in the interest of the nation.

The banned apps include the immensely popular PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile and Baidu.

The move from the Centre comes after the fresh Chinese incursion attempts in Indian territory at Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh.

As per updates, the PUBG game now has more than 600 million downloads and 50 million active players globally, not including the Chinese mainland where a rebranded version of the game is called ‘Game for Peace’. PUBG has millions of users, especially young, in India.

The ban on PUBG came as it announced the arrival of a new gaming era with its 1.0 version, along with global mobile esports tournament PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) with a grand prize pool of $2 million (about Rs 15 crore).

Earlier, the government barred 47 Chinese apps from operating in the country, which were largely clones of the previously 59 apps banned in June.

On June 29, the government banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, WeChat and UC Browser and Xiaomi’s Mi Community over national security concerns amid the border tussle in Ladakh which led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley clash with Chinese PLA troops.

Other Chinese apps in the banned list were Club Factory, SHAREit, Likee, Mi Video Call (Xiaomi), Weibo, Baidu, BIGO LIVE and more.

Here’s Complete List of 118 Banned Apps: