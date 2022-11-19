India’s Longest Train Journey Will Now Operate Frequently. Check New Time, Schedule Of Vivek Express

The services of the country's longest train, Vivek Express, that connects Assam with the southernmost tip of Tamil Nadu will be available twice a week beginning November 22

India ranks amongst the fourth largest network of railways in the world

Delhi: Train journeys are in its self a wholesome experience. With trees passing by, looking outside the window adds on to the journey chugging through the tracks. In what comes as a good news for people who have a thing for train rides, there is now an opportunity to travel in India’s longest train more than once. The services of the country’s longest train, Vivek Express, that connects Assam with the southernmost tip of Tamil Nadu will be available twice a week beginning November 22, a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said on Saturday.

The Vivek Express, running from Dibrugarh in Assam to Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, currently holds the title of the longest train route in the country, both in terms of distance and time. The train, along its way, crosses a total of nine states. With 58 stops, the train goes through Assam, Nagaland, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.

Vivek Express New Schedule

The Dibrugarh- Kanyakumari Vivek Express, which was flagged off on November 19, 2011, covers a distance of 4,189 km and traverses through nine states in over 80 hours.

Train no. 15906 (Dibrugarh Kanyakumari) Vivek Express which previously used to run on Saturdays, will now operate additionally every Tuesday from November 22, a press release issued by NFR said.

Train no. 15905 (Kanyakumari Dibrugarh) Vivek Express which currently runs only on Thursdays, will now be available even on Sundays from November 27, the release said

Dibrugarh to Kanyakumari was one of the four routes that were carved out on the Indian map under the Vivek Express initiation. Other routes of the Vivek Express are Okha, Gujarat to Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu; Bandra, Mumbai to Katra, Jammu; Howrah, West Bengal to Mangaluru, Karnataka.