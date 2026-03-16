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Indias milk supply at risk? Will LPG crisis trigger milk shortage in India? Heres what we know

India’s milk supply at risk? Will LPG crisis trigger milk shortage in India? Here’s what we know

India’s LPG crisis may trigger a milk shortage as dairies warn of just 10 days of packaging stock.

India LPG crisis may lead to Milk supply impact

India LPG crisis update: In a big setback for consumers of India and the Indian Economy as a whole, the ongoing gulf war between Israel, the US and Iran may start to impact another crucial consumer segment of India after the huge impact it created on the supplies of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) in India. For those unversed, a war broke out between Iran and US partnered by Israel after they attacked the former, killing their top leadership including Supreme leader Ali Khamenei. As a result, Iran attacked various US assets across the Middle East and blocked the Strait of Hormuz through which most of the LPG supplies come to India through Gulf nations like Qatar. However, in the recent update, India’s ongoing LPG crisis could soon trigger another, more critical shortage, milk.

Why LPG crisis may create Milk supply crisis in India?

As per media reports, the dairy industry players have warned that the country may have barely 10 days of milk packaging stock left, raising serious concerns in milk supplies for the nation which loves dairy products.

How does LPG impact daily dairy operations?

According to dairy owners in Maharashtra, the recent LPG supply crunch has triggered by the conflict in the Middle East has already begun affecting daily dairy operations, including milk processing, pasteurization and packaging in the state and the country.

Moreover, industry representatives have also said that the crisis situation could escalate into a major issue within the next 10-12 days if gas supplies are not restored in time, a report carried by Moneycontrol said.

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How milk industry uses LPG to create drinkable milk?

Readers should note that LPG is not only used in households and also plays a key role in the dairy sector. It is widely used for pasteurization, the process of heating milk to a specific temperature to kill harmful bacteria and extend its shelf life.

Dairy owners say the shortage has made it increasingly difficult, particularly for small and medium-sized dairies, to carry out pasteurization at the scale required to handle large volumes of milk. Hence, without proper processing, milk spoilage could increase, affecting supplies across the market of India.

What will happen if milk suppliers don’t get LPG?

The LPG crunch is also affecting the production of plastic packets used for packaging milk, as manufacturing units rely on LPG in their operations. According to dairy owners, they currently have packaging stock for only around 10 days. Therefore, it can be said that if supplies are not replenished in time, packaging shortages could disrupt milk distribution.

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