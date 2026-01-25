Home

India’s most beautiful railway route is a UNESCO-listed heritage railway, not Darjeeling Himalayan Railway or Nilgiri Mountain Railway, it’s located in….

The Shimla-Kalka track has been in news due to the ongoing snowfall in the region.

India’s most beautiful railway route: From the likes of Darjeeling Himalayan Railway to the famous Konkan Railway and Nilgiri Mountain Railway, you must have heard about multiple railway routes of India which are known for their scenic beauty but there are some routes which are always in news for their tourist attraction. One such popular tourist destination of India, which is known across the world for India’s most beautiful railway route is the Shimla-Kalka track, located in the lap of the might Himalayas. Here are all the details you need to know about the Shimla-Kalka track and why it is known as India’s most beautiful railway route.

Which is India’s most beautiful railway route?

In the recent development amid the weather change in the country, as snowfall has started in the hills of India, tourists were seen enjoying the unique ride on the snow-covered tracks, capturing visuals and soaking in the charm of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)-listed heritage railway. Moreover, the tourists who were struck due to rainfall have been surprised with the ongoing snowfall on the track.

Why the Kalka-Shimla Railway route is special?

Built between 1898 and 1903, the Kalka-Shimla Railway is a historic 96.6 km narrow-gauge known for its weather. More notably, the route also covers the popular tourist “toy train” route, operated by Northern Railway.

Read more: Weather forecast January 21: Snowfall expected in Himachal and J&K, rain in Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan

Srinagar-Jammu national highway closed

In another important update from the land of snowfall, the Srinagar-Jammu national highway remained closed for the third day on Sunday as parts of Kashmir, including Srinagar, received fresh snowfall, officials said. As a result, hundreds of vehicles were stranded on the 270-kilometre highway since Friday when heavy snowfall forced closure of the road.

Read more: Weather Warning: Rain in Delhi today? Max temperature falls by 11 degrees, cold wave returns in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, snowfall in hilly regions – check IMD forecast

“The highway is still closed as snow clearance operations are going on. The restoration might take some time as fresh snowfall is going on around the highway in Kulgam district,” a senior official of traffic police was quoted as saying by PTI news agency.

Srinagar city also received light snowfall in the early hours of the day. However, flight operations to and from Srinagar international airport have not been affected by inclement weather as three flights have already arrived.

(With inputs from agencies)

