India’s Most Polluted And Cleanest City In Past Year Revealed, Check Data Here

The government's PM2.5 data from October 1, 2022, to September 30, 2023 has been the source of the report’s analysis.

The government's PM2.5 data also focuses on the cities covered under the National Clean Air Programme.

India’s Most Polluted And Cleanest City: Delhi, the capital of the country, has earned a rather undesirable distinction, it has been declared as “the most polluted city” in the year in India ending September 30. The finding is the analysis of the findings, study, and research of an independent think tank Climate Trends and tech firm Respirer Living Sciences which manufactures real-time IoT-based air quality monitoring devices. The reports of the previous few weeks have shown a marginal improvement in the air quality of Delhi, the city remained the most polluted city in the year as of September 30, with a PM2.5 concentration of 100.1 micrograms per cubic metre, which is three times the government’s safe limit.

Cleanest Indian City

The same analysis showed that Aizawl, the capital of Mizoram has “India’s cleanest air” with a PM2.5 level of only 11.1 micrograms per cubic metre.

Top 10 Most Polluted Indian Cities

The most prominent cities that are placed beside Delhi are not surprisingly from the National Capital Region, Faridabad (89 micrograms per cubic metre), Noida (79.1 micrograms per cubic metre), Ghaziabad (78.3 micrograms per cubic metre), and Meerut (76.9 micrograms per cubic metre). These four cities feature among the top 10 most polluted cities.

The Source Of Data

The government’s PM2.5 data from October 1, 2022, to September 30, 2023 has been the source of the report’s analysis. It also focuses on the cities covered under the National Clean Air Programme, which aims to achieve a 40 per cent reduction in particulate matter concentration by 2026.

The analysis showed that Patna, the second most polluted city with an average PM2.5 concentration of 99.7 micrograms per cubic metre, saw a 24 per cent deterioration in air quality compared to the previous year.

Top 7 Indian Polluted Cities

The top seven polluted cities are Delhi, Patna, Muzaffarpur, Faridabad, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Meerut and these cities are all part of the Indo-Gangetic Plains, the report highlighted.

However, the analysts noted that PM2.5 concentration in Delhi, Faridabad, Noida, Ghaziabad and Meerut reduced by 4 per cent, 12 per cent, 12 per cent, 25 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively, during the study period.

Indo-Gangetic Plain Cities

“The analysis reflects that there has been improvement in the Indo-Gangetic Plain cities over the last few years. However, considering the enormous pollution load, these cities continue to experience the highest PM levels in the country,” Aarti Khosla, the director of Climate Trends, said.

“While measures like the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana or hyperlocal developments like the peripheral highways around Delhi are positive actions, there is a need for a scientific approach to address air quality issues in a sustained manner through an airshed approach,” she said.

(With PTI inputs)

