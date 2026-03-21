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Indias naval power set to dominate oceans with indigenous INS Taragiri equipped with BrahMos Missiles and many modern features

India’s naval power set to dominate oceans with indigenous INS Taragiri equipped with BrahMos Missiles and many modern features

Taragiri is equipped with modern sonar, a Combat Management System, and a multi-function digital radar to detect, track, and neutralize attacks launched from long distances.

Under Project 17A, seven Nilgiri-class guided-missile stealth frigates are being built for the Indian Navy. (Representational image)

New Delhi: Amidst the conflict involving Iran, India’s maritime power is set to grow even further. Now, adversaries will witness the might of India’s indigenous capabilities. The reason is that India’s indigenous ‘Superman’, or Shaktimaan, is ready to create a stir in the high seas. The indigenously built guided-missile frigate ‘Taragiri’ is poised to demonstrate its prowess at sea. The date for its induction into the Indian Navy has been finalized. A key highlight is that ‘Taragiri’ comes equipped with BrahMos missiles, which inflicted a painful blow upon Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

Project 17A

Under Project 17A, the Nilgiri-class advanced guided stealth frigate ‘Taragiri’ is set to join the Navy. According to an official statement released by the Navy, ‘Taragiri’ will be formally commissioned into the fleet next month, specifically on April 3 in Visakhapatnam. Earlier in 2026, the Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft ‘Anjadip’ was also inducted into the naval fleet.

Varunastra’ Torpedo and Rocket Launchers Set to Perform Wonders

Among the seven Nilgiri-class warships being constructed under Project 17A, the first advanced stealth frigate, INS Nilgiri, was commissioned into the Navy in January 2025. Subsequently, later that same year, Himgiri and Udaygiri were also inducted. Now, it is Taragiri’s turn. The guided-missile stealth frigate Taragiri is armed with BrahMos missiles, making it exceptionally capable in both anti-surface and anti-ship warfare operations. For anti-air warfare, it is equipped with the long-range surface-to-air missile ‘Barak-8’ and air defense guns; for anti-submarine warfare, it features the indigenous torpedo ‘Varunastra’ and rocket launchers.

Taragiri Stealth Frigate’s Features

Taragiri is equipped with modern sonar, a Combat Management System, and a multi-function digital radar to detect, track, and neutralize attacks launched from long distances. This frigate also features a helicopter hangar capable of easily accommodating two helicopters. Under Project 17A, approximately 75 percent of the equipment utilized in all seven frigates currently under construction has been sourced from indigenous companies. Both its design and the steel used in its construction are indigenous. The design was developed by the Navy’s Warship Design Bureau. Weighing 6,700 tons, this frigate is capable of attaining a speed of 30 knots (55 kph).

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7 Nilgiri-class being built

Under Project 17A, seven Nilgiri-class guided-missile stealth frigates are being built for the Indian Navy. Of these, four frigates have been constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), and three by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE). All of these vessels were launched between 2019 and 2022. Taragiri is the fourth frigate of the Nilgiri class and is now set to be commissioned into the Navy, while sea trials for the remaining three are currently underway. The induction of these stealth guided-missile frigates will significantly bolster India’s maritime capabilities.

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