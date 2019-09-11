New Delhi: A day when India and Pakistan faced each other at UNHRC over Kashmir issue, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said the next agenda of the Central government is to ‘retrieve’ parts of Jammu and Kashmir (PoK) and make it a territory of India.

“Now, the next agenda is retrieving PoK and making it a part of India. It’s not only me or my party’s commitment, but it’s a part of a resolution unanimously passed by Parliament in 1994 during Congress government headed by PV Narasimha Rao,” he said.

The minister said that Kashmir was ‘neither shut nor under curfew’ and that the situation was fast getting back to normal.

“The government has taken several historic and landmark decisions at an unparalleled scale, but the abrogation of Article 370 is the biggest achievement of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the first 100 days of its second term which is being rejoiced by the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

The minister further said that the decision would help in the industrial growth, employment generation and bettering of the healthcare system in the newly created Union Territories of Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh.

“Kashmir is free from restrictions and the movement of people is on without any hindrance and situation is fast returning to normal,” he said.

Saying that world powers like Britain, France, US, Russia support India’s move in Kashmir, the minister said there was no question of regional disparity under the present dispensation and the government was committed to ensuring equitable development of both the newly created Union Territories.

He said the government is aware of the challenges facing the country and is determined to overcome these challenges by taking bold initiatives.

The minister said as far as terrorism is concerned, Pakistan has continued to perpetuate and sponsor terrorism on the soil of India in J&K.

“What is being said in Pakistan by some leaders is being closely followed by the MEA. Their remarks do not carry any weight,” he added.