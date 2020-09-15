New Delhi: India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Tuesday walked out of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in protest after the Pakistani representative used a “fictitious” map showing Indian territories as part of Pakistan. The virtual session was chaired by Russia. Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan Shells Mortars in Poonch District Along LoC, Indian Army Retaliates

“This was in blatant disregard to the advisory by the host against it and in violation of the norms of the meeting. After consultation with the host, the Indian side left the meeting in protest at that juncture,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said. Also Read - NSA Ajit Doval Holds Talks With French Defence Minister Florence Parly to Boost Security Cooperation

“As was to be expected, Pakistan then went on to present a misleading view of this meeting,” Srivastava said responding to a query on the issue. Also Read - Outrage in Pakistan After Robbers Gang-Rape Woman in Front of Her 3 Children in Punjab Province

The Pakistani action was in “blatant violation” of the SCO charter and against all its established norms of safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of SCO member states, the government said.

India had already issued strong objection against Pakistan using the contorted “illegal” map that shows Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Junagarh in Gujarat as part of its region.

Even the Russian side tried very hard to persuade the Pakistani representative not to do so.

Nikolai Patrushev, the Secretary of the National Security Council of Russia, conveyed that he was personally very grateful to Indian NSA Ajit Doval for attending the meet and did not support Pakistan’s “provocative act”.

He hoped that Pakistan’s move will not affect India’s participation in SCO or cast any shadow on Patrushev’s warm personal relationship with NSA Doval for whom he said he has the “highest regard”.

Both India and Pakistan are members of the SCO, an influential regional grouping.

The new map of Pakistan caused a huge row as it described all of Jammu and Kashmir as an ‘Indian Illegally Occupied’ region.

Apart from Jammu and Kashmir, which has been a long-disputed region, the new map also showed the erstwhile state of Junagargh in Gujarat and the disputed Sir Creek as part of Pakistan, provoking cross-border tensions.