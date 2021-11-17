New Delhi: In a first, the number of people in the country who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 has surpassed those who are partially vaccinated, revealed a new data published by the website Our World in Data. On average, 54.1% of India’s overall population have received at least one shot of the vaccine, while 26.8% are fully vaccinated. The global average for these figures is 52.2% and 40.9%, respectively. This means that even though India is slightly behind in the proportion of people fully vaccinated, it has been leading the global average in total coverage for some time now.Also Read - RT-PCR Test Report, Face Mask, Vaccine Proof: Check These Guidelines as Kartarpur Corridor Reopens Today

As per information provided by the Union Health Ministry, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 113.61 crore on Tuesday. A total of 61,21,626 vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.