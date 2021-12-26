New Delhi: India’s Omicron climbed to at least 449 on Saturday evening to, after a total of 21 fresh cases reported in Rajasthan, two in Maharashtra, seven in Karnataka, and one each in Kerala and West Bengal. Early on Saturday morning, the Union Health Ministry had said that India had 415 cases of Covid-19 identified as the Omicron variant, of which 115 had either recovered or migrated.Also Read - Telangana Bans Rallies, Public Meetings Amid Omicron Scare; No Ban on New Year Celebrations Yet

In the national tally, now with addition of two new cases, Maharashtra is leading at 110 Omicron cases, followed by Delhi at 79. Also Read - Mumbai Records 757 COVID Cases; 5th Day Steady Rise Amid Omicron Threat; Maharashtra Sees Near 15K Cases

Later in the day, Rajasthan reported the biggest surge till date of Omicron cases in the country with 21 new case, nearly doubling cases of new variant in state to 43. Also Read - Amid Omicron Scare, Thousands Of Flights Cancelled Globally On Christmas weekend, Leave Millions Frustrated

In Kerala, one new case of the Omicron variant was detected, taking the total number of those infected by the new variant to 38, the Kerala health department said.

Seven new cases of Omicron variant were confirmed in Karnataka taking the total cases in the state to 38, informed state’s Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar. In a set of tweets, he said, “Seven new cases of Omicron variant have been confirmed in Karnataka on December 25.”

In West Bengal, an intern at Kolkata Medical College tested positive for Omicron on Saturday, raising the total number of people found to have got infected with the new variant of coronavirus to six, a senior official of the health department said. Barring the medical intern, the rest have foreign travel history.