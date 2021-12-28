New Delhi: India’s tally of Omicron cases mounted to 653 out of which 186 have recovered or migrated, the Union Health Ministry data showed on Tuesday. Of the total 653 patients, a maximum of 167 cases have been recorded from Maharashtra, followed by Delhi 165, Kerala 57, Telangana 55, Gujarat 49, and Rajasthan 46. Following the rise in cases, several restrictions, including night curfew and cap on gatherings, have been imposed across the states to combat the spread of the new variant. Meanwhile, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,47,99,691, with 6,358 people testing positive for the infections in the last 24 hours.Also Read - BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Tests Positive For COVID-19: Reports

Omicron in India: Here are the latest updates