New Delhi: India’s tally of Omicron cases mounted to 653 out of which 186 have recovered or migrated, the Union Health Ministry data showed on Tuesday. Of the total 653 patients, a maximum of 167 cases have been recorded from Maharashtra, followed by Delhi 165, Kerala 57, Telangana 55, Gujarat 49, and Rajasthan 46. Following the rise in cases, several restrictions, including night curfew and cap on gatherings, have been imposed across the states to combat the spread of the new variant. Meanwhile, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,47,99,691, with 6,358 people testing positive for the infections in the last 24 hours.Also Read - BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Tests Positive For COVID-19: Reports
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called a high-level meeting with top officials at 12 PM. During the meeting, CM Kejriwal and officials are likely to take a decision on implementing the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the national capital.
- The officials will discuss the rising number of COVID-19 cases and the threat posed by its new variant Omicron. Besides, the meeting may decide on sounding the ‘Yellow’ alert and restrictions according to the GRAP, according to the sources.
- The ‘yellow’ alert is sounded when Covid positivity rate stays over 0.5 per cent on two consecutive days. It involves restrictions like night curfew, closure of schools and colleges, alternate day opening of shops of non-essential items and halved seating capacity in Metro trains and public transport buses among others.
- Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Tuesday said she has tested positive for coronavirus. The minister, who contracted the viral infection last year also, had been attending the ongoing winter session of the state Legislature and replied to various questions pertaining to her ministry in the state Legislative Council on Monday.
- A member of the Maharashtra government’s COVID-19 task force yesterday said curbs for a short duration of time would have to be considered if cases of the new coronavirus variant Omicron continue to rise in the state.
- Twelve more Omicron cases have been reported in Telangana, taking the total number of cases of the new coronavirus variant in the state to 55. Of the 12 cases, 10 were passengers who arrived at the international airport from countries other than those declared ‘at risk’ by the Centre, while two were contacts of patients who tested positive for the variant earlier.