New Delhi: India’s Omicron tally has inched closer to the 400-mark—358 to be specific, as new cases were detected in several states, UTs. Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of 88 cases of the Omicron variant followed by Delhi 64, Telangana 24, Karnataka 19, Rajasthan 21, and Kerala 15. In the wake of rising Omicron cases, PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting last evening to review the public health response measures for containing and managing Covid-19 and strengthening health infrastructure including the availability of drugs and oxygen cylinders. He called for prompt and effective contact tracing, ramping up testing, and accelerating vaccination.Also Read - Harshest Lockdown Since COVID Outbreak: This Chinese City Suspends Public Transport, Orders Stay-At-Home to Curb Corona Spread
Meanwhile, the health ministry data updated at 8 am also showed that India recorded 6,650 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases stood at 77,516. The death toll has climbed to 4,79,133 with 374 fresh fatalities. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 56 days now. The active cases comprise 0.23 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.40 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry added. Also Read - International Flights: India Issues Fresh Guidelines For Air Passengers; Makes Sample Collection, Thermal Screening Mandatory
- During the meeting, PM Modi was briefed about the emerging scenario globally driven by the new variant, with an overview of surge in cases in countries having high vaccination coverage and the presence of the Omicron variant. He was also apprised of the technical brief and priority actions recommended by the WHO in the context.
- The PM said that teams should be sent to the states with low vaccination, rising cases, and insufficient health infrastructure to assist them to improve the situation.
- The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government will issue fresh guidelines for Christmas and New Year’s celebrations on Friday. Yesterday, alarm bells were sounded as the state recorded the highest spike of Omicron cases (23), so far, taking the state’s tally to 88, besides an increase in Covid-19 infections, health officials said on Thursday.
- The Allahabad High Court has urged the EC and PM Modi to consider postponing the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh by a month or two in the wake of the rising cases of Omicron. “Jaan hai toh jahan hai (the world exists only if you are alive),” Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav said while hearing a petition for bail that he granted.
- UP CM Yogi Adityanath has directed all district magistrates to maintain strict vigil in areas under their jurisdiction and ensure that Covid protocols are followed strictly during Christmas and New Year’s celebrations.
- Researchers at IIT Kanpur (IIT-K) have predicted that a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, which may be triggered by the new Omicron variant, may peak in India by February 3, 2022.
- The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to impose a night curfew between 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. across the state amid growing fear of a possible third Covid-19 wave.