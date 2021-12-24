New Delhi: India’s Omicron tally has inched closer to the 400-mark—358 to be specific, as new cases were detected in several states, UTs. Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of 88 cases of the Omicron variant followed by Delhi 64, Telangana 24, Karnataka 19, Rajasthan 21, and Kerala 15. In the wake of rising Omicron cases, PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting last evening to review the public health response measures for containing and managing Covid-19 and strengthening health infrastructure including the availability of drugs and oxygen cylinders. He called for prompt and effective contact tracing, ramping up testing, and accelerating vaccination.Also Read - Harshest Lockdown Since COVID Outbreak: This Chinese City Suspends Public Transport, Orders Stay-At-Home to Curb Corona Spread

Meanwhile, the health ministry data updated at 8 am also showed that India recorded 6,650 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases stood at 77,516. The death toll has climbed to 4,79,133 with 374 fresh fatalities. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 56 days now. The active cases comprise 0.23 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.40 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry added. Also Read - International Flights: India Issues Fresh Guidelines For Air Passengers; Makes Sample Collection, Thermal Screening Mandatory

India reports 6,650 new #COVID19 cases, 7,051 recoveries, and 374 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases: 77,516

Total recoveries: 3,42,15,977

Death toll: 4,79,133 Total number of #Omicron cases 358 Total Vaccination: 1,40,31,63,063 pic.twitter.com/0PrTpLhIHi — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2021

