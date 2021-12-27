New Delhi: India’s tally of Omicron cases inched closer to 600—578 to be specific, the Union ministry of health and family welfare showed on Monday. Of the 578 Omicron cases detected across 19 states and UTs so far, 151 patients have recovered or migrated, the Health Ministry said in its bulletin. With 142 infections, the national capital Delhi has recorded most of the cases, followed by Maharashtra (141), Kerala (57), Gujarat (49), and 43 (Rajasthan). Following the surge in cases, several states and UTs have reimposed night curfew and tightened COVID-19 curbs. Delhi has imposed a night curfew from 11 pm till 5 am which will come into effect from Monday midnight. Yesterday, the capital city had recorded 290 fresh Covid infection which is highest single day rise after June 10. The Covid positivity rate has also climbed to 0.55 per cent, against 0.67 per cent Covid positivity on June 4.Also Read - Ayodhya to be Connected Through Waterways With Other Destinations Soon - 5 Key Highlights
- Night curfew will be re-imposed again in the national capital from Monday. The curfew will be imposed from 11 PM to 5 PM.
- Indore in Madhya Pradesh has reported as many as eight cases of Omicron infections on Monday. Of the eight cases, three had returned from the United States, two each from the United Kingdom and Tanzania, and one from Ghana. Night curfew has been imposed in the state between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. since December 23. Taking into consideration the Covid situation, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has stated that more restrictions are likely in coming days.
- The Karnataka government has also reimposed ‘night curfew’ across the state which will come into effect from Tuesday. The State Health Minister, K. Sudhakar on Sunday said that the ‘night curfew’ will be in place for 10 days between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
- Besides, the Assam government had also announced a night curfew across the state for an indefinite period. An official of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said the night curfew would be enforced from 11.30 p.m. in the night to 6 a.m. in the morning across the state.
- On the other hand, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced that no night curfew is needed in the state as the situation is much better than the rest of the country. Addressing the media, he had said: “The situation in Bihar is better than many states right now. There is no need to impose night curfew here.”
- With 6,531 people testing positive for coronavirus infections in a day India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,47,93,333, while the active cases declined to 75,841. The death toll has climbed to 4,79,997 with 315 fresh fatalities, the data shared by Union Health Ministry showed. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 60 days now.