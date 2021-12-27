New Delhi: India’s tally of Omicron cases inched closer to 600—578 to be specific, the Union ministry of health and family welfare showed on Monday. Of the 578 Omicron cases detected across 19 states and UTs so far, 151 patients have recovered or migrated, the Health Ministry said in its bulletin. With 142 infections, the national capital Delhi has recorded most of the cases, followed by Maharashtra (141), Kerala (57), Gujarat (49), and 43 (Rajasthan). Following the surge in cases, several states and UTs have reimposed night curfew and tightened COVID-19 curbs. Delhi has imposed a night curfew from 11 pm till 5 am which will come into effect from Monday midnight. Yesterday, the capital city had recorded 290 fresh Covid infection which is highest single day rise after June 10. The Covid positivity rate has also climbed to 0.55 per cent, against 0.67 per cent Covid positivity on June 4.Also Read - Ayodhya to be Connected Through Waterways With Other Destinations Soon - 5 Key Highlights

Also Read - Australia's Most Populous State Reports 1st Omicron Death

Here are the Top 10 points in this big story Also Read - 'Open Call For Murder Of An Entire Community', 76 Supreme Court Lawyers Write to CJI Ramana Over Haridwar-Delhi 'Dharm Sansad' Row