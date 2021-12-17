Omicron Variant Latest Update: Fresh cases in four states such as Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat and Delhi have pushed India’s Omicron variant tally to 87. While Karnataka recorded five cases, Telangana added four fresh cases. On the other hand, Delhi and Gujarat reported 4 and one fresh cases respectively. Till now, the variant has been detected in Maharashtra, having the highest number of cases (32). The state is followed by Rajasthan (17), Delhi (10), Karnataka (8), Telangana (6), Kerala (5), Gujarat (5), Andhra Pradesh (1), West Bengal (1), Tamil Nadu (1) and Chandigarh (1).Also Read - This Maharashtra District Makes COVID Vaccination Mandatory For Entry at Public Places Amid Omicron Fears. Details Here

In the meantime, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the country and the preparedness of the health infrastructure of all Union territories. Also Read - Omicron Variant: European Medicines Agency Approves Pfizer Covid Pill For Emergency Use

Karnataka: Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar earlier in the day said five more cases of the Omicron variant were detected in the state to take its tally of the new strain to eight. “Five more cases of Omicron have been detected in Karnataka today: 19 yr male returning from UK, 36 yr male returning from Delhi, 70 yr female returning from Delhi, 52 yr male returning from Nigeria, 33 yr male returning from South Africa,” Sudhakar tweeted. Also Read - Hyderabad Reports 4 Cases of Omicron, Total 7 Cases of New Covid Variant Now in Telangana

Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the Omicron variant was detected in 10 people so far in the national capital and none of them has developed “severe” disease. He said 40 people are currently admitted to the special facility at the Lok Nayak Hospital meant for isolating and treating suspected Omicron cases. Of them, 38 are COVID positive. The minister said many international travellers are turning out COVID positive upon arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Gujarat: In Gujarat, a 41-year-old woman health worker was found infected with the Omicron variant at a village in Vijapur tehsil of Mehsana district on Thursday. “The woman serves as an Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA). She does not have any history of foreign travel, but she recently came in contact with her relatives who had arrived from Zimbabwe, one of the ‘at risk’ countries,” Chief District Health Officer Dr Vishnubhai Patel said.

She is currently undergoing treatment in an isolation ward created in a government hospital at Vadnagar town of Mehsana and her condition is stable, he said.

Telangana: Four more Omicron cases have been reported in Telangana, taking the total number of cases of the new coronavirus variant in the state to seven as of Thursday. Of the four, three are from Kenya and one is a person of Indian origin, state Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao said. He said further details on the matter would be shared on Friday as efforts to gather information was still on.

Kerala: Kerala Health Minister Veena George earlier in the day in fresh guidelines said those who have come from abroad and have been asked to practice self-observation, as per central government guidelines, should not be complacent in doing so. The minister said such persons should avoid social interactions, crowded places, theatres and malls and should wear an N-95 mask if they go out.

She also said that such persons should observe if they have any symptoms and if they show symptoms, they should immediately quarantine themselves and inform the health workers.