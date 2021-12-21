New Delhi: The new omicron variant of the coronavirus infection took only a few weeks to spread across 12 states in India taking the total tally in the nation to 200 on Tuesday, as per the data provided by the Union Health Ministry. With Maharashtra and Delhi registering the maximum number of cases at 54 each, India now has around 200 Omicron infections. Meanwhile, the number of Omicron cases in Telangana, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Kerala, and Gujarat’s stood at 20,19,18, 15, and 14 respectively. And, Uttar Pradesh recorded two Omicron cases, and Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal registered one case each.Also Read - US Records First Death Linked to Omicron Variant, Man was 'Unvaccinated': Report
Here are the top 10 points from this story
Also Read - As Omicron Hits 41 States of US, Experts Warn of 'Viral Blizzard' of COVID-19 Also Read - Thinking of Visiting Himachal For Christmas, New Year? Here's What CM Jairam Thakur Said on Omicron, Overcrowding
- Out of the 200 Omicron cases in India, 77 patients have recovered or migrated, informed the Health Ministry.
- In Maharashtra, as many as 31 patients out of 54 who have been found infected with the new coronavirus variant Omicron in Maharashtra so far have been discharged from hospitals after they returned negative RT-PCR test reports, a health department official said.
- A total of 34 cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported in Delhi’s Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, out of which 17 patients have been discharged and the rest of the patients are admitted in other hospitals, informed Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday.
- Amid the growing number of Omicron cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday afternoon said all samples that test positive for the infection will now be sent for genome sequencing. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in which the Omicron situation, including its possible effects and steps to deal with it, was discussed, according to the chief minister.
- Most of the Omicron patients in the country have been asymptomatic or showed mild symptoms, health officials said.
- On Monday, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told the Rajya Sabha the country is prepared to deal with the new onslaught of Omicron. “…the country’s vaccine manufacturing capacity will be increased to 45 crore doses per month in the next two months,” he said.
- Buffer stocks of medicine and oxygen have been arranged to tackle any outbreak and 48,000 ventilators have been distributed to the states, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said. As much as 88% of the country’s eligible population has received the first dose of a vaccine and 58% have been fully inoculated.
- Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) in its latest bulletin while noting that the variant continues to grow rapidly as a variant of concern globally has said that there is no clear evidence yet on the transmissibility, immune evasion or severity of Omicron in India, said
- Looking at the rising tally of Omicron cases in the country, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) in its latest bulletin dated December 13, published on Monday, said that public health measures and investigations are being conducted to look into the new variant.
- On Tuesday, the Health Ministry data also stated that India recorded 5,326 new cases of coronavirus infections, the lowest in 581 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,47,52,164, while the active cases declined to 79,097, the lowest in 574 days. The death toll climbed to 4,78,007 with 453 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 54 days now.