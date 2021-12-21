New Delhi: The new omicron variant of the coronavirus infection took only a few weeks to spread across 12 states in India taking the total tally in the nation to 200 on Tuesday, as per the data provided by the Union Health Ministry. With Maharashtra and Delhi registering the maximum number of cases at 54 each, India now has around 200 Omicron infections. Meanwhile, the number of Omicron cases in Telangana, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Kerala, and Gujarat’s stood at 20,19,18, 15, and 14 respectively. And, Uttar Pradesh recorded two Omicron cases, and Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal registered one case each.Also Read - US Records First Death Linked to Omicron Variant, Man was 'Unvaccinated': Report

Here are the top 10 points from this story