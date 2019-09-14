New Delhi: At a time when Pakistan is leaving no stone unturned to internationalise the Kashmir issue, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh on Friday called India’s partition in 1947 ‘greatest mistake’, saying there would not have been any discussions on Jammu and Kashmir today if the partition had not taken place.

“The greatest mistake in modern India was the partition. Gandhi ji had said that if a partition takes place, it will happen only over his dead body. He was disappointed and left for Bengal on the occasion of the first Independence Day,” Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

While addressing a Vishwa Hindi Parishad event in New Delhi, the Union minister said that a large section of people opposed the idea of partition.

“Had we understood that the partition took place only due to the ambitions of a few people…A large section opposed the partition. If that partition would not have taken place then the discussions on Jammu and Kashmir as is happening today will not be taking place. There would have neither been Article 370 nor the issue of its abrogation. You can see how forward or backwards we went, with one accident in the history,” he said.

The Union Minister went on to say that the two-nation theory, on the basis of which the partition was done, proved to be meaningless the day Bangladesh was formed.

The statement from the Union Minister comes hours after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that by cracking down protests and detaining leaders, India was driving Muslims around the globe into extremism.

“I want to warn India that extremism will rise as the people in Kashmir will stand up against oppression. When people are fed up, then they decide that it is better to die than being subjected to disgrace,” he said at the rally in the capital city of Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan has been trying to draw international attention on Kashmir issue ever since the Central government has scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution.