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Indias peak power demand surges amid rising temperatures? Is Indias power grid reaching a breaking point?

India’s peak power demand surges amid rising temperatures? Is India’s power grid reaching a breaking point?

While extreme temperatures are testing India's infrastructure, a combination of rapid clean energy capacity additions and tactical grid coordination has successfully kept the power running without major systemic shortages.

India’s peak power demand (IANS File Photo)

India’s electricity demand: In a significant turn of development, India’s electricity demand touched a fresh all-time high for the third consecutive day on Wednesday as scorching temperatures and heatwave conditions across several parts of the country pushed up the use of air-conditioners, coolers and other electrical appliances in homes and commercial establishments. Here are all the details you need to know about the rising power demand in India and how it’s impacting the power grid capacity of India.

What Union Power Ministry said on peak solar demand?

According to the Union Power Ministry, during solar hours reached 265.44 GW at 3:45 pm and was fully met without any shortage in supply. The latest figure surpassed Monday’s previous record of 260.45 GW recorded at 3:40 pm. Earlier, on May 18, the country had registered a peak demand of 257.37 GW.

The ministry also said non-solar peak demand hit a record 247.21 GW at 10:29 pm on May 18, marking the highest-ever electricity requirement during non-solar hours.

The rise in electricity demand comes amid forecasts of continued above-normal temperatures in several regions. Minister of State Jitendra Singh urged people not to panic over heatwave predictions and advised citizens to follow basic precautions during the summer season.

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India Meteorological Department prediction on above-normal temperatures

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), above-normal temperatures are likely across parts of southern India, the northeast and northwest regions during May. The weather office said heatwave conditions are expected in parts of Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, adjoining Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Maharashtra, with these areas likely to witness two to four more heatwave days than normal.

The IMD further said temperatures are expected to remain particularly high during the second and fourth weeks of May across northwest, central and western India, along with parts of the east coast. However, intermittent rainfall and thunderstorms associated with western disturbances may keep temperatures near or below normal in some regions during parts of the month.

Is India’s power grid is nearing a critical stress point?

India’s power grid is nearing a critical stress point as rising temperatures drive record electricity demand faster than infrastructure upgrades can keep up. While the grid is not collapsing, overloaded transmission networks, limited storage capacity, and growing renewable energy curtailments are increasing the risk of localized outages and putting significant pressure on the country’s power system.

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