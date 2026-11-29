‘India’s progress, the soaring dreams of women’s power’: PM Modi reaffirms commitment to women’s reservation

Ahead of the Parliament Special Session on the revised Delimitation Bill, PM Narendra Modi says India's growth must reflect women's aspirations as the Centre makes a fresh legislative push.

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PM Modi at Bloomberg New Economy Forum, 'Direct path established between government and citizens, technology played a crucial role' (PTI pic)

New Delhi: With the Central government preparing to introduce the revised Delimitation Bill during the upcoming Special Session of Parliament beginning November 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India’s growth and development must reflect the aspirations and ambitions of women. The Centre is making a fresh attempt to advance its proposed legislation after an earlier push in April 2026 failed, when the 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill fell short of the required two-thirds special majority in the Lok Sabha.

What PM Modi said on Women’s Reservation Bill?

“India’s progress, the soaring dreams of women’s power,” PM Modi said in a post on X, sharing a clip from one of his earlier speeches on the Women’s Reservation Bill. The NDA has projected the revised legislation as a measure to accelerate women’s representation in elected bodies while also modernising the size of parliamentary and Assembly constituencies.

Opposition parties raise concerns over carrying out delimitation

However, Opposition parties have raised concerns over carrying out delimitation without a fresh Census and making changes to the country’s electoral structure. They have also called for the implementation of the existing women’s reservation law.

In the video shared on X, the Prime Minister can be heard recalling the long-standing efforts to secure greater participation of women in the country’s political and decision-making processes. “The struggle to ensure the participation of women has been ongoing for decades; I, too, have been among those striving for this cause for years,” PM Modi said in the clip.

Taking aim at the Opposition over the issue, the Prime Minister said, “The commitment of the BJP and the NDA to empower women remains steadfast. For us, the national interest is paramount. However, when, for some, the interests of their political party become everything — surpassing the national interest — it is the women of this country, and the national interest itself, that have to pay the price.”

The proposed legislative package comes after the Union Cabinet approved the revised measures on November 27. Under the proposed framework, the government plans to increase the number of seats in the Lok Sabha and state Legislative Assemblies by a uniform 50 per cent across states and union territories.

The proposed expansion could take the strength of the Lok Sabha to as many as 850 members. The proposal also seeks to keep the relative distribution of seats among states unchanged until the first Census conducted after 2051, with the stated aim of maintaining the existing balance of representation among states while increasing the overall number of elected representatives.

(With inputs from agencies)