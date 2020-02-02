New Delhi: The second positive case of novel coronavirus has been reported in Kerala, the health ministry has confirmed on Sunday. “The patient is in isolation in the hospital. the patient is stable and is being closely monitored,” a statement issued by the government said. The person has a travel history to China

The confirmation came on a day when the second batch of passengers were being flown to Delhi from Wuhan. So far, a total of 654 people have been rescued from China’s coronavirus-hit Wuhan.

A total of 304 people died from Coronavirus so far as 45 more deaths have been reported on Saturday. All the deaths are in Hubei Province, according to China’s National Health Commission. Another 4,562 new suspected cases were reported on Saturday, said the commission. Around 14,380 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection had been reported in 31 provincial-level regions in China, the National Health Commission (NHC) said in its daily report. A total of 328 people had been discharged from hospital after recovery.

The Philippines has reported the first death outside China from the coronavirus that has killed over 300 and spread to other countries, the World Health Organization said Sunday. The fatality is a Chinese man from the city of Wuhan, where the virus was first detected.

This is the first reported death outside China, Rabindra Abeyasinghe, the WHO representative to the Philippines told AFP.

(With Agency Inputs)