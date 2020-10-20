New Delhi: For the first time since July end, India reported below 50,000 new COVID-19 cases in a day even as the country’s tally neared the 76 lakh mark, according to the government data. Also Read - Durga Puja 2020: Goddess Durga Depicted as Doctor Slaying ‘Coronasur’ With Syringe, Shashi Tharoor Calls it ‘Brilliantly Appropriate’

A total of 46,790 fresh infections were reported in the last 24 hours, while the death toll climbed to 1,15,197 with 587 fatalities, as per figures shared by the Health Ministry this morning.

The last time new COVID cases were less than this was on July 23, when the country recorded 45,720 cases. The number of new fatalities reported daily across the country was recorded below 600 for the second consecutive day. The active cases remained below 8 lakh for the fourth consecutive day.

There are 7,48,538, active cases of coronavirus infection in the country, comprising 9.85 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

A total 67,33,328 people have recuperated from the disease so far pushing the national recovery rate to 88.63 per cent while the case fatality rate due COVID-19 stands at 1.52 per cent.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 9,61,16,771 samples have been tested up to October 19 with 10,32,795 samples being tested on Monday.

(With inputs from PTI)