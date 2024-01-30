India’s Snow Leopard Population Stands At 718, Two-third In Ladakh Alone

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav released the report during the National Board for Wildlife meeting held in New Delhi on Tuesday.

India has an estimated 718 snow leopards with Ladakh reporting 477 of these magnificent cats. (Representational image)

Snow Leopards In India: After the Cheetah project, it is time to focus on another big cat, the snow leopard. This time around this elusive, mysterious, and equally majestic feline is an indigenous Indian species and the Union Environment Ministry on Tuesday shared a piece of information about it.

The ministry said that India has an estimated 718 snow leopards with Ladakh reporting the maximum number (477) of these magnificent cats.

The first-ever Snow Leopard Population Assessment in India (SPAI) was carried out by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) with the support of all snow leopard range states and two conservation partners, the Nature Conservation Foundation, Mysuru, and WWF-India between 2019 and 2023.

“The SPAI is the first-ever scientific exercise that reports a snow leopard population of 718 in India,” the ministry said in a statement.

The exercise systematically covered over 70 per cent of the potential snow leopard range in the country, involving forest and wildlife staff, researchers, volunteers, and contributions from knowledge partners.

Covering an approximate area of 1,20,000 km2 of crucial snow leopard habitat across the trans-Himalayan region, the SPAI used a two-step framework including Union territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, and states such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh.

The first step involved evaluating snow leopard spatial distribution, incorporating habitat covariates into the analysis, and aligning with the guidelines of the national population assessment of snow leopards in India by the environment ministry in 2019. This systematic approach included assessing the spatial distribution through an occupancy-based sampling approach in the potential distribution range.

For the second step, snow leopard abundance was estimated using camera traps in each identified stratified region.

During the SPAI exercise, total efforts included 13,450 km of trails surveyed for recording snow leopard signs and camera traps at 1,971 locations for 180,000 trap nights.

Snow leopard occupancy was recorded in 93,392 km2, with an estimated presence in 1,00,841 km2.

A total of 241 unique snow leopards were photographed. Based on data analysis, Ladakh has an estimated 477 snow leopards, Uttarakhand 124, Himachal Pradesh 51, Arunachal Pradesh 36, Sikkim 21, and Jammu and Kashmir 9.

Recent status surveys have significantly increased understanding, providing preliminary information for 80 per cent of the range (about 79,745 km2), compared to 56 per cent in 2016.

These regular assessments will offer valuable insights for identifying challenges, addressing threats, and formulating effective conservation strategies, the report said.

(With PTI inputs)

