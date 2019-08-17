Lucknow: India’s tallest man certainly made it to the record books but the life hasn’t been easy for him lately.

Dharmendra Pratap Singh, who is two inches shy from the world’s tallest man, wants the Uttar Pradesh government to fund for his hip replacement surgery and he claimed that he has been assured of help.

Singh, 8 feet 1 inch tall, sought aid from the government for the surgery which will cost around Rs 8 lakh.

He visited the Chief Minister’s office today to meet Yogi Adityanath but he wasn’t available.

“I had come to meet CM but he wasn’t available, I had written to him seeking aid. Surgery will cost around Rs 8 lakh, I’ve been asked to give an estimate and been assured of help,” said Singh.

Dharmendra, India’s tallest man at 8’1 ft is seeking UP Govt’s aid for a hip replacement surgery. Says,”I had come to meet CM but he wasn’t available, I had written to him seeking aid. Surgery will cost around Rs 8 lakh, I’ve been asked to give an estimate&been assured of help.” pic.twitter.com/vP5oWJBPrJ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 17, 2019

Before Dharmendra, Polipaka Gattaiah was the tallest person with a height of 234 cm (7 ft 6 in) who passed away on October 31, 2015, in Hyderabad.

Gattaiah had got employment under the blessings of the then Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy and he was also promised two acres of land but the proposal did not materialise.

However, the government had constructed a house for him in the village.

Currently, Sultan Kösen of Turkey is the tallest living man in the world with the height measuring 251 cm (8 ft 3 in) as verified by Guinness World Records.