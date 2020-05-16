New Delhi: India’s tally of confirmed coronairus cases climbed to 85,940 on Saturday, following which the country has risen to 11th spot among nations with the highest number of COVID-19 infections. Also Read - Poor People Need Money, Reconsider COVID-19 Economic Stimulus Package: Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi

Apart from that, India has also surpassed China's official tally of 82,933 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Though some new cases have emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan — the epicentre of the deadly virus — less than 100 people are now undergoing treatment across China, which recorded 4,633 deaths due to COVID-19 but more than 78,000 have been discharged after recovery, as per their official data.

“Spike of 3970 COVID-19 cases and 103 deaths in India in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the country is now at 85,940, including 53035 active cases, 30153 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 2,752 deaths. T hus, around 35.08 per cent patients have recovered so far. The total confirmed cases include foreign nationals too”, a senior health ministry official said.

In Maharashtra, the COVID-19 cases climbed to 29,100 followed by Tamil Nadu, which has reported 10,108 cases and Gujarat 9,931 cases so far. Maharashtra has also reported the highest number of deaths, 1068, followed by 606 in Gujarat and 239 in Madhya Pradesh. At least 8,895 people in the national capital have been infected with the highly contagious coronavirus.

1,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Shivaji Nagar area in last 15 days, still such huge crowd. Maharashtra govt has called 20 companies of Central Armed Forces, why are they not using them? I demand immediate army deployment in areas like Shivaji Nagar: Kirit Somaiya, BJP

Goa reported total cases to 15 while seven people have been cured. Similarly, in Manipur’s total remained three active cases while 2 people were cured and discharged.

A 65 year old man who was also suffering from pneumonia, and had tested positive for COVID-19, lost his life yesterday, said Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida The total number of fatalities in Gautam Buddha Nagar district is now at 5.