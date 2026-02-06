Home

Indias trade deals with European Union, US, have instilled confidence in global markets: PM Modi

PM Modi, taking a dig at the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, suggested that he can keep raising slogans while sitting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, February 5, while addressing the Rajya Sabha, stated that the world is feeling more confident of stability after India’s trade deals with the EU and the US.

Replying to a discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address, PM Modi said India does not have to either look back or stop, but only move forward to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat.

‘India signing future-ready trade deals’

“India is signing future-ready trade deals with several nations. In the last few days, we have signed trade deals with nine big nations, including the ‘mother of all deals’ with the 27-nation bloc of the European Union,” he said.

He said the Opposition will have to one day reply to what they did to the nation in the past and added that lot of his energy was spent in rectifying the mistakes of the Congress-led governments.

Trade deals with European Union and US

“When the trade deal with the European Union took place, the world became more confident of stability. After the trade deal with the US, the world has still more confidence. It is a good sign for the world,” Modi said.

He said the President of India has expressed confidence in India’s bright future in her address to the joint sitting of Parliament.

Sloganeering by Opposition

Earlier, the PM started his speech amid sloganeering by the Opposition.

Modi also took a dig at the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and suggested that he can keep raising slogans while sitting.

The Opposition later staged a walkout.

