New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday met members of the Muslim community in Gorakhpur to explain that the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which has triggered protests across the country, explaining to them that the move, in fact, was in line with India’s tradition of sheltering persecuted people.

The move came as a part of the ruling BJP’s nationwide 10-day drive, which began on Sunday, to spread awareness across the nation over the legislation.

“Those who did not have citizenship and are living in India, will get Indian citizenship through this law. It is the tradition of India to give shelter to persecuted people and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought in the CAA to give citizenship to such people,” news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) quoted the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister as saying.

“The law will not take away anyone’s citizenship but the opposition is, unfortunately, trying to mislead people by spreading confusion and violence,” the Chief Minister further said.

On the occasion, he also launched a booklet to clear all the confusion surrounding the CAA. Gorakhpur is the home turf of the Chief Minister, having elected him as a Lok Sabha MP for five terms.

The Yogi Adityanath government has come under severe criticism for its crackdown in the wake of violent anti-CAA protests in the state. The state witnessed massive violence for three straight days, between December 19-21, triggering a crackdown by the police.

The Chief Minister, too, has faced flak for vowing ‘revenge’ against the protesters.