India’s UNSC bid: Remembering the intense 1975 voting war with Pakistan and Why New Delhi holds all the aces today

In 1975, despite being a strong player in South Asia, India was forced to withdraw from the race for a temporary seat in the UNSC. Fifty years later, India is once again in the UNSC, but the circumstances have completely changed.

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India's UNSC bid: Remembering the intense 1975 voting war with Pakistan and Why New Delhi holds all the aces today (AI image)

India is currently strengthening its bid for the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), a crucial position given the changing global landscape and political landscape. As the world grapples with tensions in West Asia and the Ukraine war, India has officially launched its election campaign for a temporary UNSC seat for the 2028-29 term. India, having become a key pivot in South Asia, is in a vulnerable position today. However, the 1970s were also a period when India was forced to concede defeat to Pakistani diplomacy. Following the victory of December 1971, India had become a major player in South Asia. The creation of Bangladesh, the humiliating defeat of Pakistan’s military, and India’s growing voice on the global stage had raised hopes that India would now secure at least an influential temporary seat on the UNSC, but something else happened.

In 1975, when the UN General Assembly began the process of electing non-permanent members for the 1976-77 term, India and Pakistan once again faced a direct contest for a seat in the Asian Group. Here, the outcome was different, and India had to make a strategic retreat. Pakistan secured the seat at that time, and this incident remains etched in India’s diplomatic memory as an important lesson. Especially as India campaigns for the UNSC non-permanent membership and the accompanying temporary presidency for 2028-29, this omission by India cannot be forgotten.

What were the conditions in 1975?

After the 1971 war, Pakistan felt shattered and humiliated. Meanwhile, India, under Indira Gandhi’s leadership, was active in the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and sought to champion developing nations. Elections for temporary membership in the UNSC are held every two years. The Asia-Pacific Group typically receives two seats, one of which rotates between Arab or Muslim countries and the other between other Asian countries. In 1975, Iraq’s term as an incumbent member was ending. Voting took place at the 30th session of the General Assembly on October 20-23. Seats in other regions (Africa, Latin America, Eastern Europe) had already been decided—Benin, Libya, Panama, and Romania were easily elected. The only remaining Asian seat was India and Pakistan, where the main contenders were the Philippines. The Philippines also initially staked a claim but later withdrew.

8 rounds of election held

The election process was not simple, spanning eight rounds. A two-thirds majority was required in the UNGA, meaning approximately 93-94 votes out of the total 140-plus members. Romania, Dahomey, Panama, and Libya were easily elected in the first round. India received 60 votes for the Asian seat, Pakistan 59, and the Philippines also received a few, though not enough. Voting continued in subsequent rounds. The vote difference between India and Pakistan was approximately 10-20. After eight rounds of voting, the process continued until October 23.

Representatives from several countries appealed for a country to withdraw so that consensus could be reached. Kuwait’s representative specifically appealed and assured future support. Countries such as Egypt, Iran, Algeria, Iraq, Thailand, Mauritius, and Argentina also reiterated this appeal, and ultimately, India’s Permanent Representative, Jaipal, withdrew. He stated that India expects support in future elections. Pakistan’s representative, Akhund, thanked India and promised future support. Thus, in the final round, Pakistan received 123 votes and was elected unopposed.

Why did India lose in 1975?

At that time, the bloc of Muslim and Arab countries within the Asian Group was strongly in Pakistan’s favour. In the 1970s, the OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation) was gaining influence. Several Afro-Asian countries also supported Pakistan in the name of Islamic solidarity.

Another issue was that Pakistan was closer to the United States and China, while India was aligned with the Soviet Union, i.e., Russia. Although India held a strong position in NAM, many smaller countries prioritised Pakistan in UNGA voting.

In this situation, India considered withdrawal the best option to avoid a protracted conflict. In 1975, India was grappling with economic challenges and an internal emergency, and it wanted to avoid becoming embroiled in a battle for a UNSC seat.

The biggest lesson from this entire episode was that the promises of future support from all countries were merely diplomatic formalities that never materialised. This move proved to be a major setback for India.

India now seeks permanent membership with the G4 (India, Germany, Japan, and Brazil), but even a non-permanent seat requires a robust campaign. In 1975, India salvaged its dignity by withdrawing, but the situation today is different. India is the world’s fifth-largest economy, a major peacekeeping partner, and a strong voice for the Global South.

With initiatives like SHANTI (Securing Holistic Advancement through Norms, Trust and Integrity), India is setting the narrative not only of winning a seat but also of reforming the UNSC.