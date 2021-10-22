New Delhi: A day after the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed the landmark figure of 100 crore in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the nation and said it was not just a figure but the beginning of a new chapter in the history of the country. He also cautioned against letting one’s guard down in COVID-19 fight. “I request all to celebrate the upcoming festivals with utmost caution. I appeal to all those who have not taken the first dose of COVID19 vaccine yet should given utmost priority to getting vaccinated. Those who are vaccinated should encourage others”, PM urged citizens. Earlier on Thursday, PM Modi had described India’s COVID-19 vaccination drive as a journey from “anxiety to assurance” that has made the country emerge stronger, and credited its success to people’s trust in the vaccines despite “various efforts to create mistrust and panic”.Also Read - Kerala Rains: House Collapses Into Gushing Water in Mundakayam | Watch Video

100 crore vaccinations is not a just a number but the beginning of a new chapter in the history of the country, said PM Modi.

On 21st October, India accomplished the target of 1 billion COVID19 vaccinations. This achievement belongs to every individual in the country. I congratulate every citizen for this feat, said the Prime Minister.

100 crore vaccination mark is a testament that India can achieve a tough aim successfully. It shows that country works hard for the fulfilment of its goals, said PM.

There were apprehensions over our vaccination program. It was also being said about India that how will discipline work here, said PM.

India’s vaccine campaign is a living example of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas, asserted PM.

The country, he said, had only one mantra — that if the disease does not discriminate, then there cannot be any discrimination in the vaccination.

We ensured that VIP culture does not overshadow our vaccination program and everyone is treated equally, PM stated.

Experts in India and abroad are very positive about India’s economy. Today, not only record investment is coming to Indian companies but new employment opportunities are also being created for the youth, said PM.

“It is a matter of pride for us that India’s vaccination programme has been science-born, science-driven and science-based,” Modi said.

Wherever we see there is only optimism now….earlier there were only chants about made in this country, that country, but today everyone is talking about ‘Made in India’, PM Modi during address to the nation on 100 crore vaccination feat, Modi said while addressing nation.

India’s Vaccination Drive

India took 279 days to administer 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to Union health ministry data. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The country launched vaccination for all people aged over 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing all above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.