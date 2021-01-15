Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launching the Covid-19 vaccination drive Saturday, connecting with 3,006 vaccination sites across the country via video-conferencing. PM Modi, on Friday, took to Twitter and wrote, “Tomorrow, 16th January, India begins the pan-India rollout of COVID-19 Vaccination drive. The launch will take place at 10:30 AM tomorrow morning.” Also Read - Schools in Himachal Pradesh to Reopen From Feb 1, Face Mask Must For Students | Guidelines Here

The Prime Minister’s Office also said that PM Modi will address the sites, where over three crore priority groups will be vaccinated over the next few months, at 10.30 am. “Around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site on the inaugural day,” the government said. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: No Extra Fare Charged From Passengers Despite COVID-19, Says Railways

Senior Health Ministry officials said the beneficiary list for the first day has already been uploaded on the Co-WIN platform. “The vaccination session is from 9 am to 5 pm. Whoever comes till 5 pm will be vaccinated even after 5 pm, just like how it happens in elections,” an official said to Indian Express. Also Read - Infected With Novel Coronavirus Once? Know For How Long You Can Remain Immune to it

“Since the bulk registration of healthcare workers has already taken place, they need not individually register. States have been told to ensure that the session sites, including the list of vaccinators and beneficiaries, is ready two days prior to each vaccination round. Therefore, for Day 1, states have finalised the beneficiary list,” the official added.

During the first phase of the drive, two vaccines — Bharat Biotech’s ‘Covaxin’ and Serum Institute’s ‘Covishield’ — will be administered to the priority groups.

Ahead of the vaccination roll-out, the health ministry had laid down a set of guidelines to be followed during the drive, listing the precautions and contraindications for the inoculation, along with a comparative factsheet for both the vaccines.

The Health Ministry cautioned about mild side effects following vaccination for both the vaccines. In case of Covishield, some mild adverse effects may occur like injection site tenderness, injection site pain, headache, fatigue, myalgia, malaise, pyrexia, chills and arthralgia and nausea.