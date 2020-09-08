New Delhi: The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Tuesday launched a scathing attack at the Indian troops on the eastern border of Ladakh and maintained that they “illegally crossed” the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to enter the south bank of Pangong Tso. Also Read - India-China Border Standoff: 'PLA Troops Fired a Few Rounds in Air', Indian Army Strongly Rejects China's LAC Claims

"On September 7, Indian troops illegally crossed LAC and entered the south bank of Pangong Tso. Indian troops blatantly fired warning shots at our border patrolling troops who were there for consultation. Our troops were compelled to take measures to stabilise the situation. India's action is being considered as a serious military provocation," the spokesperson said.

India's behaviour violated agreements, Lijian said, adding that it's a "serious military provocation".

“We’ve made representations through diplomatic and military channels asking them to immediately stop dangerous moves, withdraw people who crossed the line & discipline frontline troops,” he added.

The statement comes a day after China another firing incident took place on the south of Pangong Tso in Ladakh.

Earlier today, China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) accused Indian soldiers of taking provocative measures that forced the Chinese troops to take countermeasures to stabilise the situation.

Beijing termed it a “serious provocation of a very bad nature” and requested the Indian side to immediately stop dangerous actions”.

India has, however, denied the allegations regarding firing of shots on the PLA troops and affirmed that China tried to close in on Indian positions and firing in the air.

China and India have long-held its protocol to avoid using firearms on the sensitive, undemarcated frontier, but the agreement has failed to prevent casualties.

Notably, both sides have been engaged in a four-month-long face-off along the LAC that worsened after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan valley in June.

Tensions further escalated after China unsuccessfully attempted to occupy Indian territory in the Southern Bank of Pangong lake when the two sides were engaged in diplomatic and military talks to resolve the festering border row.