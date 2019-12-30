New Delhi: Amid the ongoing protest over amended Citizenship law, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched an outreach campaign with the hashtag #IndiaSupportsCAA to gather support for the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

With the hashtag, #IndiaSupportsCAA, PM Modi, on his official Twitter handle said that CAA is about giving citizenship to persecuted refugees and not about taking anyone’s citizenship away.

“Check out this hashtag (#IndiaSupportsCAA) in Your Voice section of Volunteer module on NaMo App for content, graphics, videos & more. Share & show your support for CAA”, the tweet further read.

He also tweeted a video featuring spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, who provided a “lucid explanation of aspects relating to CAA” and “calls out the misinformation by vested interest groups”.

Do hear this lucid explanation of aspects relating to CAA and more by @SadhguruJV. He provides historical context, brilliantly highlights our culture of brotherhood. He also calls out the misinformation by vested interest groups. #IndiaSupportsCAA https://t.co/97CW4EQZ7Z — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2019

Besides, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in a series of tweets, also shared ‘myth busters’ on the CAA, according to which members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 following religious persecution there will get Indian citizenship.

Earlier in the day, members of the Indian diaspora held events at different places in New York to express their support for the amended Citizenship Act, terming it as a historic step taken by the Indian government.