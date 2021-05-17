New Delhi: India’s indigenous anti-COVID oral drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) was launched on Monday by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. The first batch of 10,000 doses of 2DG medicine was released today. Also Read - India Records Fresh Spike of 2.81 Lakh COVID Cases, 4106 Deaths

"With the support of DRDO and in the leadership of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, this (Anti-COVID drug 2DG) may be our first indigenous research-based outcome to fight against COVID-19. It will reduce recovery time and oxygen dependency," Dr Harsh Vardhan said at the launch event at DRDO headquarters.

“Not just for India but I hope it serves in the fight against COVID, globally in the coming days. I thank and congratulate DRDO and its scientists. We’ve seen under PM Modi leadership DRDO has played an important role in the fight against COVID-19,” he added.

Rajnath Singh said, “We will not be at ease and will not be tired but will keep fighting and will win against COVID-19. Under the leadership of PM, the issue of oxygen production has been resolved with collective effort. Now medicine issue is also not there much.”

The anti-COVID therapeutic application of the drug has been developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a leading laboratory of the DRDO, in collaboration with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) in Hyderabad.

DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy said that DRDO and Dr Reddy’s lab had gone through the complete trials and conducted trials across 30 hospitals and on a large number of patients.

In efficacy trends, it said, patients treated with 2-DG showed a faster symptomatic cure than the standard of care (SoC) on various endpoints.

The drug comes in powder form in a sachet, which is taken orally by dissolving it in water. It accumulates in the virus-infected cells and prevents virus growth by stopping viral synthesis and energy production. Its selective accumulation in virally infected cells makes this drug unique.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) approved the oral drug for emergency use as an adjunct therapy in moderate to severe coronavirus patients, the defence ministry said earlier this month.

The ministry, on May 8, said the clinical trials of the drug, 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG), showed that it helps in a faster recovery of hospitalised patients and reduces supplemental oxygen dependence.

The approval of the drug has come at a time when India is grappling with a record-breaking wave of the coronavirus pandemic that has stretched the country’s healthcare infrastructure to its limit.