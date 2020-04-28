New Delhi: Amid twin controversies surrounding the rapid anti-body testing kits manufactured from China, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said that India will be able to produce indigenous testing kits by May. Also Read - 'Unfair to Label Our Products as Faulty', Says Beijing After ICMR Warns States Against Using Chinese Test Kits

“We will be able to produce RT-PCR and antibody test kits in India by May. All processes are in advanced stage and production will start after getting approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). It will help us in meeting our target of one lakh tests per day by May 31,” the minister said at a videoconference. Also Read - On ICMR’s Advice, Tamil Nadu Decides to Return 24,000 Rapid Testing Kits to China

The Union Health Minister’s remarks, notably, came at a review meeting via video conference with the Delhi LG, Delhi Health Minister, MCD Commissioners, DMs and DCPs of all districts of Delhi and central/state and district surveillance officers and heads of government hospitals. Also Read - 'Insult to Indians': Rahul Gandhi Urges PM to Act Against Those Profiteering From Testing Kit Price Hike

#COVID19: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan is holding a review meeting via video conference with LG-Delhi, Delhi Health Minister, MCD Commissioners, DMs and DCPs of all districts of Delhi and Central/State and District surveillance officers and heads of government hospitals pic.twitter.com/nd1UJoVmAp — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2020

At the meeting, he also voiced his concern about 4.11% of healthcare workers in Delhi testing positive for coronavirus and called for more efforts to contain the pandemic to bring down the number of hotspots, numbering nearly hundred in the national capital.

Notably, India had, earlier this month, purchased nearly five lakh rapid anti-body testing kits from China. Now, however, the ICMR has asked states to stop using these kits after they were found to be ‘faulty.’

The kits are also under scrutiny after it was revealed that these are being sold in India at a cost 145% higher than what they were purchased from China at.

(With inputs from ANI)