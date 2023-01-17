Home

IndiGo Passenger Opens Emergency Door Of Flight, DGCA Orders Probe 2 Months After Incident

A passenger travelling on Flight 6E 7339 from Chennai to Tiruchirapalli on Dec 10, 2022, accidentally opened the emergency exit during the boarding process. The passenger immediately apologised for their action. As per SOPs, the incident was logged and the aircraft underwent mandatory engineering checks, which led to a delay in the flight’s departure.

“On Dec 10th, a passenger opened the emergency door creating a scare among passengers in IndiGo 6E flight 6E-7339 from Chennai to Trivandrum. The flight took off after pressurisation checks soon after. DGCA has ordered a probe into the matter,” DGCA said as quoted by news agency ANI.

According to a report in The News Minute, the cabin crew were briefing the passengers on safety protocol to be followed when the incident took place. Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya was sitting near one of the emergency exits and he was also briefed about the mandatory emergency procedures. “

He was listening to it carefully and minutes after that he pulled the lever resulting in the opening of the emergency exit. Immediately, we were all deplaned and made to sit in a bus,” one passenger was quoted as saying in the report.

Many incidents of unruly behaviours of air passengers have been reported in the recent past. Apart from “peeing” incidents in flights, a high pitched argument between an air- passenger and one of the crew members of an IndiGo flight had gone viral on social media during the last year.

Taking note of instances of unruly behaviour of air passengers where pilots and cabin crew members have failed to take appropriate actions, DGCA recently asked Head of operations of the airlines to sensitise pilots, cabin crew and Director-in-flight Services of their respective airlines on the topic of handling of unruly passengers through appropriate means.

DGCA noticed a few incidents of unruly behavior and inappropriate conduct by the passengers on board the aircraft during flight, wherein it is observed that post holders, pilots and cabin crew members have failed to take appropriate actions.