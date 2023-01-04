Indigo, Air India Flights En Route To Raipur Diverted Due To Low Visibility Amid Dense Fog

Two flights bound to Raipur in Chhattisgarh were diverted due to visibility amid dense fog conditions blanketing several parts of the country on Wednesday.

An IndiGo and an Air India flights were diverted amid bad weather conditions.

New Delhi: Two flights bound to Raipur in Chhattisgarh were diverted on Wednesday due to low visibility. As a dense layer of fog blanketed several parts of the country, one Indigo flight en route to Raipur was diverted to Bhubaneshwar while another Air India flight was diverted to Nagpur in Maharashtra.

“Indigo flight IGO 6687 Ahmedabad-Raipur diverted to Bhubaneswar at 12.37 pm, due to poor visibility at Raipur. Flight AIC 651 Mumbai-Raipur at time 11.53 am diverted to Nagpur due to poor visibility,” an official said.

The Air India flight took off from Mumbai airport at 9.50 am and was scheduled to land at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur at 11.30 am. “It was to land at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur at 11.30 am. The landing was not allowed here due to bad weather. Because of this, the flight was diverted to Nagpur. At present, all the passengers are stranded in Nagpur,” an airport official said.

“6ETravelAdvisory: Due to weather conditions, flight operations in Chandigarh, Ranchi, Raipur, and Agartala are impacted. Please check your flight status before leaving for the airport,” Indigo tweeted informing about the impact on flight operations.

TRANSPORT AFFECTED IN SEVERAL PARTS OF INDIA

Transport operations are being affected in different parts of the country due to dense fog conditions. In major cities, flights are being diverted and trains running late. Vehicular movement on roads is also witnessing huge jams due to foggy conditions.

The national capital was also badly affected due to the low temperatures and dense fog. The visibility in Delhi on Wednesday morning was less than 200 meters. The temperature of the capital city also dropped around 4.4 degrees Celsius, lower than hill stations like Dehradun, Dharamshala, and Nainital.

“A cold wave is prevailing in Delhi and maximum temperatures are also low, leading to cold day conditions. Most places are likely to record maximum temperatures between 13 degrees and 15 degrees Celsius,” Senior IMD Scientist RK Jenamani said.