Home

News

IndiGo issues travel advisory as thunderstorms hit Delhi, passengers on Delhi-Bengaluru route asked to check flight status

IndiGo issues travel advisory as thunderstorms hit Delhi, passengers on Delhi-Bengaluru route asked to check flight status

Thunderstorms in Delhi trigger IndiGo advisory for flyers, with flight delays and diversions reported as unstable weather continues to impact operations across the busy Delhi-Bengaluru air route.

IndiGo issues travel advisory

New Delhi: Low-cost carrier IndiGo on Tuesday issued an advisory to passengers traveling on Delhi and Bengaluru routes alerting them that flight operations at Delhi could be affected by thunderstorms, gusty winds and changing weather conditions.

Delhi flights operation suspended due to thunderstorms

Thunderstorms characterized with heavy showers, lightning, and gusty winds earlier today have disrupted flight operations at Delhi airport. Delays and diversions were reported by multiple airlines. At least 22 flights were diverted from Delhi airport between morning till afternoon peak hours when weather disruptions were at its peak.

Storms combined with low visibility made the conditions at Delhi airport unsuitable for landing forcing several flights to take alternate routes and divert to Jaipur airport.

Check your flights status before heading to Delhi airport: IndiGo

IndiGo also asked passengers traveling on major routes connecting to Delhi airport specifically mentioned Delhi-Bengaluru route via Twitter to reconfirm their flight status before leaving for the airport. Flight passengers were also alerted by IndiGo that operations are likely to witness last-minute delays or schedule changes due to rapidly changing weather conditions at Delhi. Flight operators issue such advisories to ensure passengers do not face any inconvenience at the airport and are well prepared for any delays.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Travel Advisory With thundershower ️✈️ expected to pass over #Delhi and #Bangalore, departures and arrivals may be slightly impacted. While our teams are preparing well in advance to keep things running smoothly, the weather may slow things down a touch. If you’re travelling… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) March 19, 2026

Yellow Alert issued by IMD as weather conditions remain changeable

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR which states that Delhi will witness similar conditions over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Thunderstorms and gusty winds will continue through the day and night accompanied by rain. Weather analysts said that the sudden change of weather conditions over North India has been attributed to western disturbance which became active bringing with it clouds and storm activity.

Delhi – Bengaluru Sector Likely to Be Affected further

Delhi – Bengaluru is one among the busiest domestic sectors that operate from Delhi airport. Delhi-Bengaluru flights operations will likely continue to get disrupted as conditions are expected to remain poor during evening and night time. Passengers are advised to reach early, keep additional time for travel and keep checking for updates to avoid last-minute panic or disruptions.

Thunderstorms leave commuters stranded in rest of Delhi

Road traffic and normal life was also affected in Delhi due to waterlogging and low visibility which led to slow-moving traffic on roads. Traffic moved at a snail’s pace during morning hours and commuters across Delhi have been advised to stay safe during thunderstorms as lightning and gusty winds are expected.

Conclusion

Thunderstorms currently passing over Delhi will continue to impact weather conditions in the days to come. Passengers who plan on traveling on Delhi-Bengaluru routes are advised to stay tuned with flight updates and expect delays.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.