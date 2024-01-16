IndiGo And Mumbai Airport Under Scrutiny After Video Of Passengers Eating On Tarmac Goes Viral

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has recently taken action against Indigo and Mumbai airport after a video showing passengers sitting on the tarmac and eating food went viral on social media. Show cause notices have been issued to both parties, requiring them to provide an explanation for the incident. This development occurred following a midnight meeting held by the Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia, with ministry officials. Subsequently, the Bureau of Civil Aviation and Security issued the notice to IndiGo and the airport early today.

The ministry is believed to have found the conduct of the airline and airport unfavorable, unacceptable experience for the tired passengers, and also in violation of passenger convenience and security norms. “If replies are not received in the given time, then enforcement action, including financial penalty, will be initiated,” the ministry warned.

According to the notice, both IndiGo and the Mumbai airport were not proactive in anticipating the situation and making the appropriate facilitation arrangements for passengers, reported news agency ANI. Reportedly, the aircraft was allotted a remote bay C-33 instead of a Contact Stand – an aircraft parking stand that is suitable for walking passengers to and fro the aircraft and an allocated boarding gate. “This further added to passenger woes and deprived them the opportunity to avail basic facilities like restrooms and refreshments at the terminal,” it added.

