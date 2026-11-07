Panic onboard IndiGo flight after hijack threat; plane returns to Bengaluru

The pilots chose to return to Bengaluru after the crew reported the threat to the concerned authorities, so that security checks could be completed before the aircraft was allowed to continue its journey.

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IndiGo flight receives hijack threat. Representational image

An IndiGo flight from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) was turned back after a hijack threat was found onboard. The Lucknow-bound 6E 451 was in air when crew members detected the threatening note inside the aircraft’s washroom.

Adhering to strict safety protocols, the pilots immediately turned the aircraft back to Bengaluru to initiate security procedures. Upon landing, airport security personnel and aviation law enforcement authorities took control of the aircraft, isolating it to execute thorough anti-sabotage and safety sweeps.

An investigation is currently underway to identify the origin and author of the threat message found on board. Addressing the security threat, an IndiGo spokesperson issued an official press statement. “A security threat was reported onboard IndiGo flight 6E 451, operating from Bengaluru to Lucknow on 07 November 2026. In line with Standard Operating Procedure, the relevant authorities were informed immediately and the pilots decided to return to origin to carry out the necessary security checks, as per protocol,” read the statement.

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“We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and are making all efforts to minimise it, including offering them refreshments and sharing regular updates. The flight will resume its journey after receiving the requisite clearances. At IndiGo, the safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft remain our utmost priority,” added the statement. Ground personnel are providing refreshments and updates to affected passengers while authorities complete the mandatory safety clearances required for the flight to resume its journey to Lucknow.

Passenger tampers with emergency exit mechanism on Pune-bound IndiGo flight

A 33-year-old passenger on board an IndiGo flight allegedly tampered with the emergency exit door lever cover shortly after takeoff from Delhi, causing a mid-air scare, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday aboard flight 6E6884 bound for Pune, when the passenger, Gaurav Satyendra Routela, a resident of Saswad, was seated near the emergency exit and he allegedly interfered with the door mechanism, an official said.

Also Read | Chaos erupts at Mumbai airport, IndiGo and Air India flights affected

During questioning, Routela claimed that he touched the cover out of curiosity to find out what it was, without knowing that it was connected to the emergency exit, senior inspector Govind Pawar of the Airport Police Station told PTI.

An alarm went off after the passenger touched the cover, triggering panic onboard, he said, adding that any attempt to interfere with the emergency exit mechanism could endanger the lives and safety of other passengers.