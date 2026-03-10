Home

News

Months after IndiGo crisis, airline CEO Pieter Elbers takes BOLD step, decides to...

Months after IndiGo crisis, airline CEO Pieter Elbers takes BOLD step, decides to…

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers has resigned from his position months after the airline suffered a massive crisis in December.

IndiGo Flight Crisis

IndiGo crisis BIG update: In a big development months after IndiGo crisis which affected millions of Indians, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers has decides to resign from his position. Marking a major leadership shift at India’s largest airline, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., the parent company of IndiGo, confirmed on March 10, 2026, that Elbers resigned with immediate effect and will be relieved from his duties the same day.

Why IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers has resigned?

The departure of the IndiGo CEO comes in the aftermath of a severe operational disruption in December 2025, when hundreds of flights were cancelled and thousands of passengers were stranded across the country, triggering public outrage and regulatory scrutiny. Readers should note that the crisis was largely linked to the airline’s handling of new pilot duty-time rules and operational planning failures, which forced authorities to issue show-cause notices to the airline’s leadership.

Who is Former IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers?

Pieter Elbers is a Dutch airline executive who was most recently the CEO of IndiGo. He had been president and CEO of the Netherlands’ flag carrier airline, KLM, from 2014 until his appointment as CEO of IndiGo.

Pieter Elbers’s journey at IndiGo

Elbers took charge as IndiGo’s CEO in 2022 after previously leading KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, had overseen significant expansion during his tenure, including rapid fleet growth and ambitious aircraft orders.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e., March 10, 2026, inter-alia, took note of the resignation tendered by Mr. Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer. He will be relieved from the service of the Company effective close of business hours on March 10, 2026. Mr. Rahul Bhatia, Managing Director, shall in the interim assume management of the affairs of the Company,” the filing stated.

“It has been both an honor and privilege to serve as IndiGo’s CEO these past years, since September 2022, and being a part of the great IndiGo family, it’s beautiful growth story and the steps we have made together in this,” Elbers stated in the letter.

Why IndiGo airlines was fined by DGCA?

Two months back in January, 2026, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) imposed a massive fine of Rs. 22.2 crore on IndiGo airlines due to negligence caused by the airline in December, 2025. The penalty was segregated into two categories. The airlines were slapped with a fine of Rs. 1.80 crore for one-time systemic penalties and Rs. 20.40 crores for the continued non-compliance policy, taking the aggregate penalty total to Rs. 22.20 crores.

(With agency inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.