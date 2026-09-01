IndiGo Delhi-bound flight makes emergency landing in Goa after engine failure, full emergency declared

The aircraft has been taken for a detailed maintenance inspection. IndiGo said the plane will return to service only after all required checks and clearances are completed.

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A full emergency was declared at Manohar International Airport in Goa on Tuesday morning after an IndiGo flight heading to Delhi was forced to return shortly after takeoff due to a technical problem. IndiGo flight 6E 2102 departed from Goa at around 9:15 am, about five minutes behind its scheduled departure time. The aircraft, however, turned back soon after taking off after the crew detected a technical issue. The flight subsequently made a safe emergency landing at Manohar International Airport.

In a statement, IndiGo said the problem was noticed shortly after the aircraft left the airport. The pilots followed the required safety procedures and decided to return to Goa.

“Following the standard operating procedure, the relevant authorities were informed, and the pilots turned back and landed the aircraft safely at Manohar International Airport,” the airline said.

The aircraft has been taken for a detailed maintenance inspection. IndiGo said the plane will return to service only after all required checks and clearances are completed.

The airline also apologised for the inconvenience caused to passengers and said its teams were providing refreshments and regular updates.

Alternative travel arrangements were also made for passengers so they could continue their journey to Delhi, the airline said.

IndiGo reiterated that the safety of passengers, crew and aircraft remains its highest priority.

The incident comes amid heightened attention on aviation safety, with technical issues and emergency returns requiring airlines and airports to follow strict safety protocols.