IndiGo Delhi-Chennai flight diverted to Hyderabad after power bank fire

Hyderabad: An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Chennai was diverted to Hyderabad on Sunday after a power bank reportedly caught fire onboard. The crew reportedly used a fire extinguisher to contain the fir

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Indigo flight

Hyderabad: An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Chennai was diverted to Hyderabad on Sunday after a power bank reportedly caught fire onboard. The crew reportedly used a fire extinguisher to contain the fire, following which the flight was diverted to Hyderabad. The flight landed safely at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. All passengers and crew members are safe. IndiGo flight 6E 6115, operating from Delhi to Chennai on October 11, was diverted to Hyderabad after smoke was detected from a customer’s personal electronic device, the airline said. The cabin crew responded promptly and the situation was brought under control.

In line with established protocols, the pilots diverted the flight and landed safely at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, it said An airline spokesman said an alternate aircraft has been arranged to continue the journey to Chennai. “We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers due to this unforeseen situation and are making all efforts to minimise it, including offering refreshments and sharing timely updates,” IndiGo said in a statement.

“At IndiGo, the safety of our customers and crew remains our top priority,” he added. The Airbus A321-251N aircraft departed from Delhi at 1.30 p.m. against the scheduled departure of 1.10 p.m. It was scheduled to land in Chennai at 4 p.m. The fire broke out in the overhead luggage compartment due to a malfunctioning power bank. The incident triggered panic among passengers. A video of the incident, recorded by a passenger on a mobile phone, has emerged, showing passengers attempting to put out the blaze by dabbing it with their bags. The fire was extinguished by the cabin crew using fire extinguishers. The exact time and location of the incident are yet to be confirmed.