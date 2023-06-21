By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
IndiGo’s Delhi-Dehradun Flight Returns To IGI Airport Following Engine Glitch, Lands Safely
New Delhi: IndiGo’s Delhi-Dehradun flight on Wednesday returned to Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) due to an engine glitch. According to news agency ANI, the flight landed safely.
