IndiGo’s Delhi-Dehradun Flight Returns To IGI Airport Following Engine Glitch, Lands Safely

Updated: June 21, 2023 4:06 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

New Delhi: IndiGo’s Delhi-Dehradun flight on Wednesday returned to Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) due to an engine glitch. According to news agency ANI, the flight landed safely.

