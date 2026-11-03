IndiGo Delhi–Pune flight scare: Passenger attempts to tamper with emergency exit lever mid-air, booked

According to Pune airport police, the incident took place aboard Indigo flight number 6E6884, which departed Delhi airport at around 12.45 am on November 2. The flight landed safely at Lohegaon Airport in Pune at around 2 am.

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IndiGo Delhi–Pune flight scare: Passenger attempts to tamper with emergency exit lever mid-air, booked | Image: ANI

IndiGo Delhi–Pune Flight Scare: A 33-year-old passenger was booked by the Pune City Police for allegedly attempting to tamper with an aircraft’s emergency exit mechanism aboard a Delhi–Pune IndiGo flight shortly after take-off, triggering an alarm and raising safety concerns. The incident took place on Monday November 2 when IndiGo flight 6E6884 took off for Pune. The passenger allegedly tried to open the cover of an emergency exit operating lever while the aircraft was airborne.

What Exactly Happened?

IndiGo flight 6E6884 was travelling from Delhi to Pune. The aircraft was being operated by Captain Siddhant Arora and Captain Kapil Agarwal, along with other cabin crew members.

Read more: IndiGo tickets may become costlier during festive season as airline avoids fuel hedging

At around 12:45 a.m., a 33-year-old passenger, who was seated in row 19, stood up and allegedly opened the protective cover, which was covering the emergency exit lever, and tried to operate it. The cabin crew members spotted the man and immediately intervened preventing the situation from escalating.

Passenger Identified

When the crew members questioned the passenger, he identified himself as Gaurav Satyendra Rautela. He is a resident of Anand Park, Taradatta Purva Society, Pune. His ticket details and PNR number were verified by the crew.

The passenger’s alleged act could have endangered the lives and personal safety of everyone on board. The aircraft landed safely at Pune Airport at around 2:30 a.m.

Following the incident, Omkar Vinod Kulkarni, a senior security executive with IndiGo Airlines, lodged a formal complaint with the police.

Police Registered FIR

“During questioning, the passenger claimed that he had touched the cover out of curiosity to find out what it was, without realising that it was connected to the emergency exit mechanism. The alarm went off after he touched it. Interference with such a safety mechanism can endanger the lives of everyone on board, as it could affect the functioning of the emergency exit,” said Govind Jadhav, senior police inspector, Airport police station.

Based on his complaint, the Airport Police Station registered a case against the passenger under relevant sections of the Aircraft Act, 1937 and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023. Police filed charges under Section 25 of the Aircraft Act and Section 125 of BNS.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

(with ANI inputs)