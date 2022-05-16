New Delhi: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday concluded that there was “inappropriate handling” of passenger by IndiGo staff in a recent case where a disabled child was not allowed to board flight at Ranchi airport. According to the reports, a showcause will be served to the airline, asking why suitable enforcement action should not be taken against them for the non-conformances.Also Read - Jet Airways Prepares to Return to Skies: Airline Now Awaits Final Flying Permit After Completing Key Tests

“The committee has submitted its report,” the DGCA said in a statement on Monday. The proceedings of the committee were partly held in the open and partly in-camera as per the request of the affected family, it said. Also Read - Jabalpur Runway Excursion: DGCA Suspends Licenses Of Pilots Operating Alliance Air Flight For A Year

“The findings of the committee prima facie indicate inappropriate handling of passengers by the Indigo staff thereby resulting in certain non-conformances with the applicable regulations,” it added.

IndiGo, last week, barred a specially-abled child from boarding a flight at the Ranchi airport as he was in “a state of panic”. DGCA chief Arun Kumar told PTI that the regulator has sought a report from IndiGo on this matter.

When asked about the incident, IndiGo said, “In view of the safety of passengers, a specially-abled child could not board the flight with his family on May 7, as he was in a state of panic.”

The ground staff waited for him to calm down till the last minute but to no avail, it said.

The airline made the family comfortable by providing them a hotel stay and they flew the next morning to their destination, it said.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers. IndiGo prides itself on being an inclusive organisation, be it for employees or its customers; and over 75,000 specially-abled passengers fly with IndiGo every month,” it said.