Doha Bound Indigo Flight Diverted To Mumbai Due To Technical Snag

Published: December 2, 2022 9:22 PM IST

By Jigyasa Sahay | Edited by Jigyasa Sahay

IndiGo’s Kannur-Doha flight diverted to Mumbai today after the crew noticed a technical issue in the aircraft. The passengers are being accommodated on an alternate aircraft for their onward journey: IndiGo airlines

