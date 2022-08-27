Dubai-Bound IndiGo Flight Receives Bomb Threat: A Dubai-bound IndiGo flight reportedly received a bomb threat call on Saturday and a search operation was being carried out to ascertain if any explosive items were planted in the aircraft. The IndiGo flight, which set to takeoff at 7.20 am, has now been grounded and checks are currently being carried out.Also Read - Mumbai-bound IndiGo Flight Develops Technical Snag at Goa Airport, Passengers Rescued

Dubai-bound IndiGo flight receives bomb threat – Top points

A bomb threat was received by a Dubai-bound IndiGo flight on Saturday, following which the flight has been grounded.

An anonymous call was received at the police control room in this connection following which the airport police were alerted, according to a report by news agency PTI.

Subsequently, security agencies were conducting searches inside the IndiGo aircraft that was ready for departure at 7.20 am with around 160 passengers, airport officials said. An inquiry was on to trace the caller.

(This is a developing story. More details will be updated)