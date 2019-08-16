New Delhi: Due to the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the abrogation of Article 370, IndiGo has extended a full fee waiver on cancellation/rescheduling for all flights to/from Srinagar till August 23, 2019.

“In view of the current security situation in Srinagar (#JammuAndKashmir), we have extended a full fee waiver on cancellation/rescheduling for all flights to/from Srinagar till 23 August 2019 (sic),” the airline said.

In view of the current security situation in Srinagar, we have extended a full fee waiver on cancellation/rescheduling (fare difference, if any is applicable) for all flights to/from Srinagar till 23-08-19. Reach out to us on Twitter, FB or chat with us at https://t.co/siLprIYnei — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 16, 2019

On August 4, national carrier Air India had reduced the fares of Sringara-Delhi to and fro flights till August 15. Srinagar to Delhi flight fare was reduced to Rs 6715 while Delhi to Srinagar was brought down to Rs 6715.

Meanwhile, security has been stepped up in the Valley and movement further restricted ahead of Independence Day on Thursday, even as the government has claimed that restrictions imposed after the repeal of Article 370 would be a removed in a ‘phased manner’.

There has been lockdown in J&K since the Centre revoked Article 370 that pertained to the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and decided to bifurcate it into two Union Territories.