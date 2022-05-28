New Delhi: IndiGo on Saturday has been fined Rs 5 lakh for denying boarding to a specially abled child at the Ranchi airport recently. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the country’s top regulator for air travel, said that a probe had found that “the handling of the special child by the Indigo ground staff was deficient and ended up exacerbating the situation”. The regulator also added that to prevent such situations, it shall revisit its regulations and bring about necessary changes.Also Read - Delhi Rains: Flights Delayed For Second Day at IGI Airport, Airlines Issue Passenger Advisory | Tweets Inside

"Based on the findings during the enquiry, a show cause notice was issued to IndiGo Airlines through its authorised representative, in connection with special child offloading case in Ranchi. In view of this, the Competent Authority in DGCA has decided to impose a penalty of Rs 5 lakhs on the airline under the provisions of the relevant Aircraft Rules," DGCA said.

Earlier the DGCA had issued show-cause notice to domestic carrier IndiGo in relation to the case. The airline had said the boy was denied boarding as he was "visibly in panic".

On May 7, an IndiGo manager did not allow the child to board a flight. According to an eyewitness account shared on Twitter, the airlines allegedly announced that the child was a flight risk. He even compared the child’s condition, teenage assertiveness, to that of drunken passengers. The flight departed for Hyderabad, leaving behind the child and their parents.

The regulator had launched a fact-finding enquiry into the incident for which it had formed a three-member committee. It added that the committee had submitted its report. “The proceedings of the committee were partly held in the open and partly in camera as per the request of the affected family,” said DGCA.

DGCA, in an official statement, pointed out that the finding of the committee prima facie indicates inappropriate handling of passengers by the IndiGo staff, thereby, resulting in certain non-conformances with the applicable regulations.